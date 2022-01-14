‘I would never not take a call’: Panthers’ GM says he’s not trading McCaffrey, but would still answer the phone

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 03: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball in the second quarter during their game against the Tennessee Titans at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer said he has no intentions of trading star veteran running back Christian McCaffrey, but he’d “never not take a call” in reference to trading him.

“I would love for him to be here but I would never not take a call,” Fitterer told reporters on Monday. “If somebody calls and offers something crazy, yeah, you would look at it but there is no intentions right now of trading Christian McCaffrey.”

But the undertone of the words “right now” will linger on for those who understand the business of the NFL, too.

Fitterer has no intentions of trading – right now – but that can change. That’s what those words mean.

McCaffrey is a hot name despite landing on season-ending injured reserve the previous two seasons. The 2019 All-Pro was looking for a bounce-back year, but instead missed five games early with a hamstring injury and hit IR for a second time, ending his season per NFL rule, with an ankle injury.

McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million extension to make him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, but has played just 10 of 33 possible games since signing the deal following the 2021 season.

He is one of the most talented backs in the league, operating as a pass-catching back, too.

He had early success, playing in all 16 games his first three seasons for Carolina and posting 1,000-plus yard years in two of them. McCaffrey tallied 2,920 yards in that span, with career highs in yards (1,387) and touchdowns (15) in 2019 before needing two seasons to reach double-digit games played again.