‘Keep Pounding?’: Longtime Panthers chant notably absent from Sunday’s game

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers beat the New York Jets at home Sunday, and while fans went home happy with a win, many couldn’t help but notice the lack of a certain tradition.

That tradition is the chant “Keep Pounding.”

While it’s only two simple words, the phrase holds a huge meaning to Panthers fans.

Now, team supporters are upset the chant was left out during the drum ceremony at the beginning of Sunday’s game.

“It’s been the slogan for years now,” Panthers Fan Tony DiGiacomo said.

Others said they were disappointed to not see it there.

It’s more than just a slogan. The phrase holds a special meaning that dates back to 2004.

Then, former Panthers player and head coach Sam Mills first used it during an emotional speech to the team about commitment, dedication, team effort and never giving up. He later died after battling cancer.

“You think of it every time you go to a game,” Panthers fan Dylan Sinnott said. “So not having it is a little bit odd.”

“I think it’s ridiculous,” DiGiacomo said. “It’s the only thing that keeps these fans engaged and ties them to the team.”

According to a spokesperson for the Carolina Panthers, fans can expect to see it at some games during the drum tradition, but not at others.

The organization said it’s experimenting with when to prompt the crowd to chant and when not to. It said the “Keep Pounding” chant belongs to the fans.

“I think it’s ridiculous, it’s the only thing that keeps these fans engaged and ties them to the team,” DiGiacomo said. “It’s your slogan, you can’t pick and choose the moments you’ll chant it – you’re all in or all out.”

Others fans voiced that with owner David Tepper taking over for Carolina that a lot of traditions would be lost, and the masses are now seeing it first hand.

The Carolina Panthers franchise does plan on bringing the chant back Sunday. Last weekend, though, there were new ways of celebrating the Panthers – including a virtual reality panther and hype squad.

