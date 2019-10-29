Kyle Allen will start Sunday when Panthers play Titans

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Kyle Allen #7 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Kyle Allen will start at quarterback Sunday when the Carolina Panthers face off against the Tennessee Titans, according to Panthers coach Ron Rivera.

Cam Newton is currently “in the middle of his rehab,” Rivera said.

Allen was 5-0 as a starting quarterback until last Sunday’s game with the San Francisco 49ers where the Panthers lost 51-13.

“Cam is going to continue his rehab,” Rivera said. “…we’re not putting any pressure on Cam. He’s done a great job doing the things that we’ve asked of him. He’s gone above and beyond in terms of working with our quarterbacks and helping them along the way. He’s just going to continue to do his program.”

Newton is still recovering from a Lisfranc injury, which is a foot-related problem that causes the ligaments in the mid-foot to break and make the joints unstable.

“I was hiding an injury where I could have easily said, ’You know what, coach, I don’t think I’m ready. Maybe I need to kind of consider sitting this one out…” Newton said.

He isn’t sure how long he’ll be away from the game to recover.

The Panthers are now 4-3 on the season.

The next game is against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 3 at 1:00 p.m.

