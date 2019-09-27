Kyle’s Corner, Week 4: Allen talks about his journey to the NFL

Kyle Allen will suit up for the second straight week as the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback.

Allen, who once was the highest rated quarterback coming out of high school gets to face the guy who was slotted right behind him — Deshaun Watson — on Sunday.

In this week’s Kyle’s Corner, Allen talks about the journey he took to get to the NFL, one that is unconventional.

