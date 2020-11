Late TD, 2nd chance at extra point give Vikings 28-27 edge over Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson (81) catches a 2-point conversion over Carolina Panthers cornerback Corn Elder (29) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP/WNCN) — The Minnesota Vikings took a dramatic late lead over the Carolina Panthers with 46 seconds remaining and held on to it for a 28-27 win Sunday.

Kirk Cousins threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chad Beebe. The extra point was blocked, but an offside penalty gave the Vikings another chance, and the kick gave Minnesota a 28-27 advantage.

The Vikings trailed 24-13 in the fourth quarter but rallied behind two touchdown passes by Cousins.

Panthers’ placekicker Joey Slye missed a chance at a game-winning field goal with just seconds left in the game.

The Vikings led the Panthers 10-7 at halftime.

The Carolina Panthers (4-8) traveled to Minnesota (5-6) Sunday to play the Vikings of the NFC North in a homecoming for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Carolina Panthers rookie Jeremy Chinn had not one but two fumble recovery returns for touchdowns in the first 69 seconds of the third quarter at Minnesota.

Chinn picked up the ball after Zach Kerr’s sack of Kirk Cousins and took it back 17 yards for the score.

Then on the very next play from scrimmage, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook lost the ball at the end of a short carry, a forced fumble credited to Chinn. The second-round draft pick from Southern Illinois emerged from the pile and broke away for a 28-yard touchdown.

Cook was hurt during the play and needed assistance to leave the field with an apparent injury to his right leg.

According to Pro Football Reference research, Chinn became the first player in the NFL since 1948 to return two fumble recoveries for touchdowns in the same game.