CINCINNATI (AP) – Joe Mixon rushed for 153 yards and scored five touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-21 rout of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Mixon scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short rushes and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Joe Burrow.

The Bengals bounced back from a horrendous Monday night loss at AFC North rival Cleveland to jump on Carolina early and dominate on defense.

Cincinnati allowed P.J. Walker just 9 passing yards and intercepted him twice in the first half. Baker Mayfield replaced Walker to start the second half.