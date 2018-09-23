Newton's touchdown ball a special gift for NC boy, family affected by Florence

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS 17 photo

ATLANTA (WNCN) - Cam Newton didn't throw a Hail Mary down 24-10 in the fourth quarter against the Falcons. However, the short touchdown toss to Torrey Smith left one North Carolina boy looking up to the heavens.

After scoring, Newton made a beeline for Richie Marlette. He gave the young fan the ball, which, unbeknownst to the Carolina quarterback, was an early birthday present.

Richie and his parents were set to go to Atlanta to see the Panthers play last weekend. Then, with Florence projected to make a beeline toward their Newport home, plans changed time and again.

They were going to go. Then they decided not to. Then they changed their minds.

"We saw the storm was going to hit us directly," Joe Marlette said. He and his family live in Newport. "We decided maybe Atlanta wasn't a bad place to go."

So the Marlettes went. Football helped take their minds off of the devastation back home. Getting the ball from Newton was a special moment the family will never forget.

"We were down in the dumps," Joe Marlette said. "This football right here, it gave us a lot of hope."

Added Grayson Marlette: "It meant a whole lot more than just giving him a football at that point."

That, according to Newton, was the point.

"I pray to god that each and every time I touch that field, I know my responsibility is to do His will and try to spread as much joy as possible," he said.

Richie wants to thank Newton. The ball makes his 11th birthday difficult to top.

As for their home, Joe Marlette said, "we got pounded, but we would keep pounding."