NFL Week 3: Holy smokes! Kyle Allen & Daniel Jones

Holy smokes is right.
No Cam Newton? No problem for the Panthers and Kyle Allen. He was majestic in his second career start. Food for thought, Kyle Allen is the only quarterback who started this week that has an undefeated career record (2-0). Only two games, but, fact is fact.
Oh, you said Daniel Jones was thrown into the fire after a quick 0-2 start from the Giants? Well, he extinguished all doubters. Also, for the handful of people who cheered him on despite the boos when he was drafted 6th overall out of Duke — you’re the only ones who get to cheer him on henceforth.
Twitter made for good comedic relief as Kyle Allen began to carve up the Cardinals defense on the way to four touchdown passes.
An NFL Play60 ad from 2012 resurfaced featuring Cam Newton getting near-roasted by a young kid who thinks he’ll take Newton’s starting job one day. That kid wasn’t Kyle Allen, but the state of the Panthers’ QB situation coupled with the narrative of the ad makes you think so. Check it out:
Alright, let’s get to the games.
Carolina Panthers def. Arizona Cardinals 38-20
This will either be the game that becomes the turning point for the Panthers, sending them on a run of wins, or just an overreaction based on the level of competition they played Sunday.
Either way, any win in the NFL is important and impressive — especially when your backup quarterback turns in a “best of the year” type performance.
Allen was making every throw, whether it was on the run — like his strike to Curtis Samuel for his first touchdown — or between the numbers, where receivers like DJ Moore made the rest happen. Moore scored on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Allen as the first half was coming to an end.
Allen finished the game with 261 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.
What also became a catalyst for the Panthers is the fact that everyone around him did their job, too.
First, can we appreciate cornerback Donte Jackson’s leap out of the stadium for this interception?:
Running back Christian McCaffrey quadrupled his Week 2 rushing stats in Week 3 with 153 yards on 24 carries. He also added one rushing touchdown and caught three passes for 35 yards.
The Panthers defense took it back a few years as Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray — although fit for it — was running for his life all game. The Panthers front seven wreaked havoc on the Cardinals offensive line to the tune of eight sacks.
Many are wondering whether that output is an anomaly or a sign of things to come. For what it’s worth, the Panthers did sign Gerald McCoy in the offseason, who has taken down his share of quarterbacks, and drafted DE/OLB Brian Burns in the first round. So, it’s almost like this is what Panthers fans should expect when so much stock is invested in the defensive line.
The eight sack performance elevated the Panthers to second place among the NFL’s team sack leaders with 12.
Allen’s performance allows quarterback Cam Newton to get another week of rest before potentially returning for Week 5. Head coach Ron Rivera avoided a repeat of last week’s press conference plug-pull by announcing that Newton will not suit up in Week 4 against the Texans.
If Allen turns in another steady performance and the Panthers win, questions will arise on whether he should be the starter going forward.
These conversations happen all the time, usually due to injury or a team trying to get an early return on investment on an early draft pick.
But this situation is different.
Newton has dealt with injuries off and on in recent years that have undoubtedly affected his play one way or another. Plus, he’ll soon be entering the final year of a contract that once set the bar for what quarterbacks should expect to get paid.
But he’s not a 38-year-old guy on his last leg or something similar. Newton can still ball and with the right pieces, and his dual-threat capabilities is still a recipe for winning a ton of games.
Allen, an undrafted free agent, is much cheaper. Although he’s a free agent after the season, he’ll command a much lower figure than Newton certainly will.
It will be interesting to see what happens next.
The Panthers (+5) visit the Texans on September 29 at 1 p.m.
Daniel Jones shines, sets a record in his first career start
Raise your hand if you were amongst the masses of people laughing at the Giants when they took Daniel Jones sixth overall.
Jones probably made people take back their laughs and delete their anti-Daniel Jones tweets after his outstanding comeback performance against the Buccaneers, Sunday.
The Duke product also received some praise from current Blue Devils head football coach David Cutcliffe on Twitter:
Simply put, Jones played like he’d been waiting for this moment since draft night. And naturally, he probably was.
He’s a smart kid who showed veteran poise and doesn’t mind making plays with his legs.
In fact, it was a late fourth-quarter rushing touchdown by Jones that sealed the deal for the Giants. Jones capped off a 12-play, 75-yard drive by taking it himself seven yards for the score, which was the first of his career.
The Giants prevailed 32-31, despite nearly losing on a chip shot, 34-yard, straight-away field goal by Tampa Bay kicker Matt Gay.
In the start, Jones became the first NFL rookie quarterback with at least 300 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a single game since 1970.
That’s history.
