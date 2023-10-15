RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It will be a battle of former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks in South Florida Sunday afternoon as the Carolina Panthers visit the Miami Dolphins in a game that can be seen on CBS 17.

Bryce Young will try to lead the Panthers to their first win of the 2023 season, but it will be a tough task for the struggling rookie signal caller.

On the other side of the ball, Tagovailoa has rebounded from an up-and-down season to helm one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL this year.

Here’s how to watch the Carolina Panthers (0-5) play the Miami Dolphins (4-1) on Sunday afternoon on CBS.

Panthers vs. Dolphins on TV

When: 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV Channel: CBS