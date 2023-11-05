RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Panthers are coming off their first win of the season and will try to use that momentum to get another one.

On Sunday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers (1-6) host the Indianapolis Colts (2-5) in a game that can be seen right here on CBS 17.

Current Carolina head coach Frank Reich will be facing his former team for the first time since coming to Charlotte. Reich spent four and a half seasons as head coach in Indianapolis before being fired by the Colts halfway through last season.

Panthers’ rookie quarterback Bryce Young is coming off his second-best game of the season, throwing for 235 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions in the victory over the Texans last week.

Here’s how to watch the Colts play the Panthers Sunday afternoon on CBS.

Panthers vs. Colts on TV

When: 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV Channel: CBS