BALTIMORE, M.D. (WNCN) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson not suiting up for the club’s final five regular season games and not traveling for its playoff game in a contract year is not a coincidence.

Deciding to represent himself amid the two sides’ constantly submitting counteroffers for a blockbuster contract that did not get completed prior to the 2022-23 season, Jackson decided to bet on himself during Baltimore’s 10-7 campaign last season. It was good for second in the AFC North and a date with division foe Cincinnati in a Wild Card Weekend playoff matchup, that it ultimately lost.

But Jackson didn’t travel for the game — or play in the Ravens’ final five regular season games, and most of Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. His injury was listed as a PCL sprain in the knee, but multiple times in those final five weeks, it was reported by multiple outlets he was close to playing.

Am I going to say the former No. 32, first-round draft pick wasn’t injured and was preserving himself for a future contract? Not in this article, no.

Brenden Deeg with theScore dropped the first big news of the offseason between Jackson and the Ravens on Thursday.

Despite Baltimore’s front office and head coach John Harbaugh “confidently” saying in recent weeks that Jackson is “their guy” and they have no doubts a deal won’t get completed (all you have to do is google ‘Lamar Jackson’ to see for yourself), Jackson has all but talked himself out of Baltimore based on Deeg’s report; the writing is on the wall, and has been.

“The Ravens’ star quarterback wants a guaranteed contract comparable to Deshaun Watson’s deal with the Cleveland Browns,” he reports.

For those of us at home, that’s in the ballpark of a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal — the richest contract in NFL history.

Jackson previously turned down a five-year, $250 million contract in September ahead of the 2022-23 season, but “only” $133 million was guaranteed.

“Just because the Browns were desperate doesn’t mean that the Ravens are. They are a stable franchise. They aren’t about to jump at something just because Cleveland did it,” Deeg reports an NFL executive told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Jamison Hensley.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers remain in a quarterback debacle of their own.

After releasing Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold is currently in the starter role with second-year Matt Corral, who missed his entire rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, as his backup and veteran P.J. Walker waiting in the wings.

Drafting a quarterback, and heck, buying one from another team hasn’t worked for Carolina in years. One would argue Cam Newton was the last successful signal caller, but even he, a similar rushing-style guy ran himself out of the Queen City, and the NFL, with his style of play.

Many people, myself included, view Jackson the same way: a rusher. Has he made some plays with his arm? Sure. But I sure as heck know many more plays he has made with his legs.

Aside from D.J. Moore, name a Panther wide receiver. Even if you do, what success has he had? Is Jackson really going to revitalize a corps like that?

I don’t know. But what I do know is Jackson is a better option than whom Carolina has and maybe, just maybe, the Panthers can now focus on their wide receiver room. It seems they have their running backs and defense figured out. Can the exhaustion of the quarterback room please be next?

The Ravens have $24,288,480 in cap space, according to Over The Cap. That’s no place for Jackson. Baltimore also drafts No. 23 overall — a higher spot than where it got Jackson a few seasons ago. The writing is on the wall.