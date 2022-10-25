CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Quarterback P.J. Walker will make his second straight start for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Atlanta, interim head coach Steve Wilks announced.

Walker, the third-string signal-caller for the Panthers (2-5), started Week 7 in a home matchup against division-rival Tampa Bay after starter Baker Mayfield was ruled out multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain and backup Sam Darnold, though designated to return from injured reserve, was not ready for game action.

In Carolina’s first game since trading star veteran running back Christian McCaffrey, a depleted offensive line, as well as, lacking wide receivers, the team upset seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, 21-3.

“I don’t see no reason not to start him,” Wilks told the Associated Press.

Walker entered the game 2-1 as an NFL starter, but had eight career interceptions and only two TD passes coming into the game.

On Sunday, he went 16-for-22 for 177 yards, two scores and zero interceptions.

“I can make every throw. But every throw doesn’t have to be made,” Walker told the Associated Press. “That is something I have learned and that is something I take into game-planning every week…You ain’t got to force nothing. Live to fight another down that is how I approach the game now.”

Carolina travels to Atlanta (3-4) for a second-straight division fight.