CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – If you asked Carolina Panthers fans some of the things they remember most about former first-round pick Luke Keuchly, being in the right place at the right time as an anchor of the defense likely comes up. And now, it seems as if jumping into the broadcast booth fits the “right place, right time” narrative, too.

The Panthers organization announced Monday the retired All-Pro linebacker would be joining the radio broadcast team for six home games and one road game during the 2022 season.

Keuchly will join play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff, sideline reporter Kristen Balboni and either Jordan Gross or Jake Delhomme in the booth, Carolina said.

Keuchly will be in the booth for the Panthers’ home opener against the Cleveland Browns, at home against the Arizona Cardinals, again one week later when the San Francisco 49ers come to town, two weeks later when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Bank of America Stadium, then on the road to his home town of Cincinnati when the Panthers take on the Bengals, back for week 12 at home against Denver and then wrap up with a home date against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his career, Keuchly played all eight seasons for Carolina, won Defensive Rookie-of-the-Year in 2012 and followed it up with Defensive Player-of-the-Year in 2013. He was also a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro selection.

He finished with 1,092 career tackles (690 solo), 75 tackles for loss, 31 quarterback hits, 12.5 sacks, 18 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown.