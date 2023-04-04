CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The launch and ownership of Major League Soccer Club Charlotte FC seems to only be good news for owner David Tepper — who also owns the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

In Forbes’ latest article, Tepper is the No. 8 richest sports team owner worldwide.

Worth $18.5 billion, Forbes said Tepper was “once the head of the junk-bond desk at Goldman Sachs, he founded Appaloosa Management in 1993 and built it to $20 billion in assets under management at its peak. [Then] in 2018, he bought the Panthers for $2.3 billion, and he has since replaced its general manager and two head coaches.”

Tepper sits half a billion dollars ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Daniel Gilbert ($18 billion), who is also the Quicken Loans and StockX cofounder.

He is also approximately $4.5 billion behind Japan’s Masayoshi Son ($22.4 billion), who owns the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. Forbes also reports Son had a stake in MLS’s Inter Miami CF before divesting in 2021.

But, if Tepper thinks he’ll be at the top of the list anytime soon, he has a long way to go.

India’s Mukesh Ambani, the owner of the Mumbai Indians — a Cricket franchise, sits atop the mountain at $83.4 billion.

“Through Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries ($104 billion annual revenue), Ambani owns the Indian Premier League’s Mumbai Indians, which Forbes named India’s most valuable cricket franchise, worth $1.3 billion, last year. Reliance recently purchased a franchise in the inaugural Women’s Premier League and owns cricket teams in South Africa and UAE,” Forbes writes.

Other United States notable Top-10ers include Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer ($80.7 billion), Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton ($57.6 billion) and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen ($17.5 billion).

WJZY contributed to this article.