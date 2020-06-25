Panthers’ coach considers kneeling during national anthem

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he is considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
The first-year coach from Baylor has told players he will support them if they express their views.
Rhule said he will confer with his players before making any decision on whether to kneel during the anthem.
Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien has said he plans to kneel with his players.
- Homeowners association tells Florida man to take down ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag
- Astronaut adds to space junk after losing mirror at start of spacewalk
- Viral video shows California couple block Hispanic man from entering parking garage
- Georgia officer fired over controversial Facebook post
- Wake Tech’s fall semester plan includes mandatory masks, waiving of some student fees
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now