Panthers’ coach considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he is considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

The first-year coach from Baylor has told players he will support them if they express their views.

Rhule said he will confer with his players before making any decision on whether to kneel during the anthem.

Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien has said he plans to kneel with his players.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories