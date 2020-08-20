Panthers coach Rhule bringing energy, earning respect

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule gestures during an NFL football camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater says there isn’t a place at Panthers team headquarters where you can’t feel new coach Matt Rhule’s high energy.

Team meeting rooms.

In the weight room.

On the practice field, it doesn’t matter.

Rhule is quickly establishing a culture in Carolina and players are already buying in, even though the team hasn’t played a game yet.

The veteran quarterback says his energy is “contagious” for players and players are buying into the first-year coach’s system.