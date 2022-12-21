Defensive end Brian Burns is the lone Carolina Panther selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl games (Carolina Panthers on Twitter).

LAS VEGAS (WNCN) — Spiderman will be taking his skills to the Vegas strip.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns was named the team’s lone representative for the 2023 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, as the NFL announced its official rosters Wednesday night.

This is the first year the Pro Bowl will be featured as the “Pro Bowl Games” as the single game moves to a skills contest and flag football event.

Burns, who is fourth in the NFC and 10th in the NFL this season in sacks, was voted into the Games this season after making it as an alternate for the 2022 game. His current 10.5 sacks also ranks fourth in pass rushers behind Nick Bosa (San Francisco), Myles Garrett (Cleveland), and Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas).

His 10.5 sacks this year also give him 36 through 62 career games. The only Panther player in franchise history with more is Julius Peppers, who had 42.5 from 2002-06.

Burns is also currently at the helm of a Carolina team still looking to win the NFC South.

At 5-9, the Panthers sit one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division title with three games to play. Both Carolina and Tampa Bay are 4-4 in the division and meet for the second time on New Year’s Day. The Panthers won the first meeting 21-3 on Oct. 23.