CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The NFL honors the military during the month of November every year and nominates a player from all 32 league teams for its Salute to Service Award.

The Salute to Service Award, presented by USAA, honors a player who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is up for this year’s honor for the Carolina Panthers in the 12th year of the award.

Brown entered the NFL in 2020 out of the University of Auburn. He has partnered with the United Service Organizations of North Carolina and currently supports the Wounded Warrior Project, especially during the NFL’s My Clause My Cleats campaign — an initiative when players design their own cleats for the organization or person they are playing for.

“We put in a lot of hard work and dedication on the field but at the end of the day, we aren’t on the front lines,” Brown said. “We thank these men and women, and everyone else who’s served. Salute to Service for me is a time to recognize men and women serving right now, going overseas, and keeping us safe at home. This is our time to recognize and honor them.”

Brown also provides meal services for veterans facing insecurity and allows service members to come to training camp annually, as well as other events for the Panthers throughout the year.

A full list of all 32 team player nominations can be found here.