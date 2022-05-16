CONCORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore is going to be involved in another critical drive, but this time, not on the football field.

The Panthers’ wideout has been selected as an honorary pace car driver for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29.

The Memorial Weekend event will be the 63rd running of the 600-mile, 38-car NASCAR event.

This year’s event features a Lynyrd Skynyrd pre-race concert, a pre-race military salute with demonstrations from Fort Bragg and performances from the 82nd Airborne Chorus. The first race was held in 1960 at the same venue.

Moore is joining current Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey, as well as former Panther tight end Greg Olsen and linebacker Thomas Davis in the Toyota Camry TRD pace car.