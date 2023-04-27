KANSAS CITY, K.S. (WNCN) — With the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers drafted quarterback Bryce Young.

Throwing all their chips in a basket, the Panthers, led by first-year head coach Frank Reich and General Manager Scott Fitterer, hope the University of Alabama signal-caller will solve the team’s woes from under center since the departure of Cam Newton after 2018.

As a sophomore, Young won college football’s Heisman Trophy — the first Crimson Tide QB to do so — and finished his career with 80 touchdown passes, the second-most in Alabama history, only behind current Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

While critics have worried that Young’s height — 5-feet, 10-inches — won’t carry over to the NFL well, he achieved that college record at that same height. It looks like the Panthers weren’t too worried either.

Young was not only one of the top QB prospects, but one of the top prospects in all of the NFL Draft. He’s quick with his feet and has a rapid release, even in the pocket. He is compared to former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo by scouts, especially when it comes to arm strength and not being extremely keen on mobility in terms of running from defenders. This isn’t a bad thing, however, as it means he is a natural thrower and has a clean ability to read the field and its passing lanes.

However, scouts have also pointed out that Young struggles when it comes to improvising. This comes whether he tries doing too much to extend a play, find another read or change the option. These improvised moments can often lead to loss of downs or even turnovers.

But, there is more to like about Young than not. And that’s what Carolina went with Thursday night.

He also joins two fellow Crimson Tide offensive linemen on the Panthers in center/guard Bradley Bozeman and guard Deonte Brown.

Young joins a Panthers team who has cycled through Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen, Will Grier, Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield all since 2018 — with again signing Newton back to the team in 2021. None remain on the roster in 2023.

While Carolina did sign Jacob Eason last season as an insurance due to multiple QB injuries, draft Matt Corral, who lost his entire rookie season to a Lisfranc injury, and sign Andy Dalton in free agency, Young is slated to begin the 2023-24 season.