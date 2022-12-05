CHARLOTTE. N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday ending what the organization called an “experiment.”

The Panthers traded a conditional 2024 fifth-rounder to the Cleveland Browns in July for the rights to Mayfield, a former No. 1 overall pick. That pick could have become a fourth-rounder in 2024 if Mayfield had played 70 percent of the snaps, but he did not.

Mayfield started the first five games of the season under former head coach Matt Rhule and won only once.

The die was cast for Mayfield on Monday when interim head coach Steve Wilks moved P.J. Walker ahead of Mayfield on the depth chart. Sam Darnold will start this week against the Seattle Seahawks.

In seven games, Mayfield completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards, with six touchdowns and six interceptions, for a 74.4 rating, according to the Panthers.