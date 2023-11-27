CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Frank Reich is out before his first season ended as the Carolina Panthers head coach.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said Reich was fired Monday morning. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is the new interim head coach until Carolina finds a permanent replacement.

Jim Caldwell now becomes a special advisor working with the offense.

The Panthers lost to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday 10-17. Their record is 1-10 and they are 4th in the NFC South.

Owner David Tepper released the following statement:

I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well. Effective immediately, Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as our interim head coach. Senior Assistant Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over play calling duties. David Tepper

