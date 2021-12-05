Panthers fire OC Joe Brady

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 08: Joe Brady of the Carolina Panthers walks onto the field during their training camp on August 08, 2021 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady during their bye week, sources say.

Heading into the final five games of the season, Carolina is opting to make a change and roll with offensive assistant Jeff Nixon – at least for the remainder of 2021.

Carolina began its season 3-0, but dropped four straight, and struggled to remain above .500 as of late.

It is also struggling with the Cam Newton experiment 2.0 as the quarterback has led the team to a 1-2 record since rejoining the team, including being benched last week on the road in a 23-point loss to the Miami Dolphins.

However, the Panthers are still fighting for a NFC playoff berth.

They have pivotal division matchups with the Atlanta Falcons (Dec. 12), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Dec. 26, Jan. 9) and New Orleans Saints (Jan. 2) remaining and opted for another in-season change.