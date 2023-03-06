CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Panther free safety Sean Chandler picked an inopportune time to get slapped with a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substance policy.

Chandler is eligible to return to the Panthers’ active roster following their Week 2 game — assuming he is re-signed since the free safety becomes an unrestricted free agent on March 15.

The Performance-Enhancing Substance/Drugs policy is a joint effort by the National Football League Management Council and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) that prohibits and prevents coaches, trainers, and agents from prescribing them, and athletes from using Anabolic/androgenic steroids, Exogenous testosterone stimulants and Natural or synthetic human or animal growth hormones.

Chandler’s two-game suspension equates this to being his second violation, according to the NFL’s “Penalties for PED Policy Infringement”.

First-time offenders have to participate in the NFL’s drug program, while second and third-time offenders face fines equalling two- and four-games, respectively.

The Panthers and the NFL did not say what Chandler was caught with. Carolina also did not say if it was considering cutting Chandler.