CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Panthers’ first head coach, Dom Capers, has been hired as a senior defensive coach, the team announced Friday.

In addition to Capers, the Panthers have brought aboard Josh McCown, 43, to be the new quarterbacks’ coach.

Capers, 72, garnered the NFL’s Coach of the Year honor in 1996 after leading the Panthers to the NFC Championship game in only its second season.

Carolina Panthers’ Josh McCown (12) is shown during a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2009. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Capers won a Super Bowl ring as defensive coordinator with the Packers and has also been coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the past four seasons, he’s worked as a senior advisor at Jacksonville, Minnesota, Detroit and Denver, the Panthers said.

McCown was a Panthers backup quarterback in 2008 and 2009, and has served as a high school coach while living in the Charlotte area after his professional career.

McCown spent 16 years in the NFL as a quarterback.

In late January, the Panthers hired the franchise’s first quarterback as its new head coach, former Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich.