Panthers likely without McCaffrey vs. Washington

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) rushes for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers are eager to get Christian McCaffrey back on the field after he has missed four games with a high ankle sprain. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are expected to be without running back Christian McCaffrey and top pass rusher Brian Burns for Sunday’s game against Washington.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said both players are doubtful after missing practice.

Burns has a knee injury and McCaffrey is still bothered by a thigh issue.

Cornerback Troy Pride is also doubtful for the game with a hip injury and left tackle Russell Okung missed practice with a lingering calf injury.