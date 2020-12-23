CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are expected to be without running back Christian McCaffrey and top pass rusher Brian Burns for Sunday’s game against Washington.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said both players are doubtful after missing practice.
Burns has a knee injury and McCaffrey is still bothered by a thigh issue.
Cornerback Troy Pride is also doubtful for the game with a hip injury and left tackle Russell Okung missed practice with a lingering calf injury.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC Sheriffs’ Association says Cooper’s order allowing to-go, delivery cocktails is against state law
- Overturned truck blocks lanes on both sides of I-40 near Aviation Pkwy
- Hurricanes announce 2021 NHL schedule
- Panthers likely without McCaffrey vs. Washington
- CDC director says more than 1 million people have received the COVID-19 vaccine