Panthers look to fill key roles after departure of veteran leadership

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WNCN) — The Panthers reported to training camp Wednesday morning at Wofford College. While most of the notable players were there, there were some who were missed.

“Just time spending with them. Whether in the lunchroom or at the dorms. You’re going to miss all that stuff but obviously, you’re going to miss the stuff on the field and what they bring and the energy. But you miss the guys and personalities and what they bring to the team,” said Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Probably the biggest void is linebacker Thomas Davis. The three-time pro-bowler and Panthers all-time tackles leader signed with the Chargers in March. His absence hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I’m going to miss TD (Thomas Davis). That’s my guy since I’ve been here. But I still talk to him, still get pointers from him so he’s always going to be in my heart, that’s my brother. It’s business you got to move on from it and TD knows and we all know, but he will definitely be missed,” said linebacker Shaq Thompson.

Another missing piece of the Panthers puzzle comes on the offensive line after Ryan Kalil retires at the conclusion of the Panther’s 2018 campaign. Former Denver Bronco Matt Paradis starts his training camp with Carolina as Kalil’s replacement.

“I think it’s very important because they do have to have that rapport. For so long Cam has that rapport with Ryan and their communication was tremendous and that’s what I expect we’ll get with Matt and Cam,” said Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



