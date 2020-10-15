Panthers lose Short to shoulder injury; McCaffrey still out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have lost two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short to a shoulder injury for the second straight season, and 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is not quite ready to play either.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the 6-foot- 315-pound Short will need season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, but wouldn’t get into the specifics of the injury.
Short missed the final 14 games of last season after tearing the rotator cuff in his left shoulder.
Short injured the shoulder in the third quarter of Carolina’s 23-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
