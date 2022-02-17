Panthers make pivotal move: extend linebacker, special teamer Frankie Luvu

Frankie Luvu #49 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery in the first quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at Bank of America Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers extended a key piece of their defense and special teams Thursday morning before he could become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Panthers organization, and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, confirmed Carolina extended Frankie Luvu to a two-year deal. However, specifics to the extension were not made available at the time of the announcement.

Luvu signed a one-year deal last offseason after coming over from the New York Jets and saw career-highs in multiple categories for the Panthers.

He forced his first career fumble and recovered his first three career fumbles, had a career-high 43 tackles (17 solo), including eight for a loss. He was also tied for second on the team in special teams tackles.

Luvu added a blocked punt, 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and started as many games (four) in one season with Carolina as he did in three seasons with the Jets.

The Panthers still have 20 unrestricted free agents as the NFL approaches the offseason, but one of the biggest names has come off the list for Carolina.