Panthers’ Matt Rhule will likely be back for year 3, but should be on the hot seat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Matt Rhule will likely be back for a third season as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, despite a 10-22 overall record since taking over for the black and blue.

Rhule came from the college football scene and immediately signed one of the highest-paying head coaching contracts in the NFL. The seven-year, $60 million contract turned heads right away and set the bar high.

That bar has yet to have been met.

In 2020, Rhule and the Panthers went 5-11, and in 2021, after beginning the year 3-0, Carolina has slipped to an identical 5-11 record with one game to play in the NFL’s first “bonus season” featuring 17 games. The 5-11 mark is also the same record that got former head coach Ron Rivera fired in 2019.

Rhule has also been a big part of the decision that has resulted in Carolina starting three different quarterbacks just this season. While not entirely his decision, as starter Sam Darnold has dealt with multiple injuries, Darnold was never in Rhule’s original plans.

Rhule pulled the strings to sign New Orleans Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater to the club last season in a big three-year deal worth more than $60 million. But after just one season, Bridgewater was traded to the Denver Broncos for a measly sixth-round pick.

After Bridgewater’s departure, Rhule then gave up three draft picks to the New York Jets for Darnold, including as high as a second-rounder.

In 11 games this season, Darnold has 12 touchdowns (seven passing) and 12 interceptions.

However, while Darnold has missed games due to injury, Rhule was left with backup P.J. Walker, who does not have much NFL experience, and a reeling Cam Newton, who was re-signed after being a free agent after he was released from the New England Patriots before the start of the season.

Carolina also did not have veteran running back Christian McCaffrey, again, for most of the season, after he landed on season-ending injured reserve for the second season in a row.

Some argue that outside of wide receiver D.J. Moore, the team also has no offensive options.

Wideout Robby Anderson was thought to be an answer, having a history in New York with Darnold, but he has been more of a phantom than a phenomenon in Carolina.

Finally, despite Rhule making flashy moves in the secondary during the season, like trading for Super Bowl-winning corner Stephon Gilmore from the New England Patriots, it doesn’t do much good for Rhule when his offense can’t stay on the field.