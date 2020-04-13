Panthers, McCaffrey working on deal to make him highest-paid RB in NFL history

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a historic season, Christian McCaffrey is on his way to becoming the highest-paid running back in NFL history.
Reports say McCaffrey is signing a four-year extension, averaging $16 million per year, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.
The deal would be a hair over Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s $15 million per year contract he received last season.
The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport echoed Schefter’s report, noting that McCaffrey’s new contract is a four-year, $64 million agreement.
While the total value of the extension doesn’t top that of the six-year, $90 million deal Ezekiel Elliott signed with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2019 season, the $16M average annual salary ranks first in the league, just ahead of Elliott’s.
McCaffrey has been one of the bright spots for a Panthers team in transition. The move will lock up the team’s best player for years to come.
