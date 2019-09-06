Panthers name their captains for 2019-20 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Panthers have named their team captains for this upcoming season.

The team retained four captains from last season including quarterback Cam Newton (7th year as captain), linebacker Luke Kuechly (7th year as captain), tight end Greg Olsen (6th year as captain) and safety Colin Jones (2nd year as captain).

Defensive tackle Kawaan “KK” Short will be a first-time captain in 2019, his seventh season since coming to Carolina as a second-round pick in 2013.

“I wasn’t expecting it, but I see the type of impact I can have,” Short said. “If I was named captain or not, I was still going to be the same KK.”

Teams are allowed to designate six captains. The Panthers plan to rotate the sixth spot throughout the season.

