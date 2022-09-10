Bank of America getting prepped for the Carolina Panthers’ opener against the Cleveland Browns (Matt White/Panthers Ticket Sales).

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers kick off their season on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns — and while half of NFL stadiums host for Week 1, fans won’t have to clutch their wallets as hard as most will in Charlotte.

A new study from Bookies.com discovered for a family of four to attend a NFL game, on average, it would cost them $536.77. The study said this includes four tickets, parking, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.

A Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints mobile ticket (Matt White/Panthers Ticket Sales).

At Bank of America Stadium, fans will pay a flat $401.25, the study revealed. This is the 10th cheapest in the NFL.

The Panthers stack a little less than $200 more than the cheapest, the Arizona Cardinals, who offer the same gameday experience for $228.05.

However, fans pay more than $600– less than San Francisco 49ers fans who spend $1,028.34. Only one other team comes close to this: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at $947.69.

In Charlotte, four tickets will cost you $280 on average, or $70 each. Meanwhile, parking is limited with the stadium plopped in the big city and one can expect parking to cost around $80.

Two beers cost $21, and adding two sodas for the kiddos will add an additional $7. However, that $7 is one of the cheapest prices in the league, the study shows.

Finally, hotdogs for Panthers games average out to $3 between the buns.