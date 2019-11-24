Panthers on CBS 17 | Carolina/New Orleans kickoff at 1

METAIRIE, La. (AP/WNCN) — Coming off an embarrassing loss to the floundering Atlanta Falcons – the Carolina Panthers must face one of the NFL’s best.

Watch the Panthers and Saints at 1 p.m. on CBS 17

The New Orleans Saints never missed a beat when Drew Brees when down with a thumb injury earlier in the year – going 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater under center.

The Saints defense has been a dominant force – helping New Orleans to an 8-2 overall record. They are 4-1 at home this season.

Carolina is looking to salvage a season overshadowed by injured quarterback Cam Newton.

Kyle Allen looks to get the Panthers back on track after losing three of the last four.

Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore is listed as questionable and top returner Deonte Harris has been scratched for Sunday’s game against Carolina.

Full back Zach Line also has been ruled out, while tight end Josh Hill practiced fully on Friday for the first time since being concussed at Tampa Bay last weekend and appears ready to play.

Lattimore and Harris both have hamstring injuries that sidelined them last week.

If Lattimore does not play, nickel back P.J. Williams is likely to start at cornerback with rookie C.J. Gardner Johnson and veteran Patrick Robinson rotating in on five- and six- defensive back formations.