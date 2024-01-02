CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has been fined for actions deemed “unacceptable” that were caught on camera during Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

The NFL announced Tuesday evening that it fined Tepper $300,000. A fan video shows Tepper tossing his drink out of his suite and onto Jacksonville fans.

“All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL.” the league said in a statement.

The Panthers (2-14) lost Sunday’s game 26-0, and the incident allegedly occurred with just a few minuets left of the shutout. Carolina’s finals game of the season is at home Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Tepper provided the following statement: