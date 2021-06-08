Panthers owner: ‘No way’ I’d build domed stadium post-COVID

Carolina Panthers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bank-of-america-stadium-panthers-generic_264306

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper says he is no longer considering building a domed stadium in downtown Charlotte.

Tepper had said in 2019 he hoped to build a retractable roof stadium in Charlotte within the next 10 years to attract other major sporting events.

But he has backed off that idea after the coronavirus pandemic turned the sports world upside down, prompting teams to limit seating for fans last year.

Tepper said there is “no way” he would build a domed stadium in Charlotte in the post-COVID-19 era.

He offered no update on a timetable for a new stadium, saying that will largely depend on outside funding.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories