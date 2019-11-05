Panthers place Cam Newton on injured reserve – ending his season

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) receives attention on the sideline after an injury in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve – ending his season.

Newton has been rehabbing from an injured foot all season. He started two games for the Panthers before being taken out of action.

“He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal,” general manager Marty Hurney said.

Hurney said no one is more frustrated than Newton.

“At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve,” Hurney said.

Newton is dealing with a Lisfranc injury which is a foot-related problem that causes the ligaments in the mid-foot to break and make the joints unstable.

The move eliminates any sort of quarterback controversy in Charlotte this season.

Since starting the season 0-2 with Newton under center, the Panthers have only lost one of the following six games with Kyle Allen at quarterback.

Carolina is comfortably in second place in the NFC South – only behind a hot New Orleans Saints team.

Newton is in his ninth NFL season after being selected by the Panthers with the No. 1 overall choice in the 2011 Draft.

More headlines from CBS17.com: