Panthers place Christian McCaffrey on reserve/injured list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers have placed running back Christian McCaffrey on the reserve/injured list, the team announced Wednesday.

McCaffrey will be out at least three weeks due to 2020 rules pertaining to the reserve/injured list.

The star running back could return for the Panthers’ Oct. 18 game against Bears in Charlotte.

McCaffrey limped off the field after scoring a touchdown that cut Carolina’s deficit to 21-14 early in the fourth quarter against Tampa Bay.

The Panthers said McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain two plays before the touchdown when the running back ran up the middle for two yards.

Carolina would go on to lose 31-17 to Tampa Bay.

Mike Davis will start in McCaffrey’s place against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

CBS 17 will broadcast the Panthers and Chargers at 4:15 p.m.

The move allowed the team to move offensive lineman Chris Reed off the COVID-19 list to the active roster.

