CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers have placed running back Christian McCaffrey on the reserve/injured list, the team announced Wednesday.
McCaffrey will be out at least three weeks due to 2020 rules pertaining to the reserve/injured list.
The star running back could return for the Panthers’ Oct. 18 game against Bears in Charlotte.
McCaffrey limped off the field after scoring a touchdown that cut Carolina’s deficit to 21-14 early in the fourth quarter against Tampa Bay.
The Panthers said McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain two plays before the touchdown when the running back ran up the middle for two yards.
Carolina would go on to lose 31-17 to Tampa Bay.
Mike Davis will start in McCaffrey’s place against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
CBS 17 will broadcast the Panthers and Chargers at 4:15 p.m.
The move allowed the team to move offensive lineman Chris Reed off the COVID-19 list to the active roster.
More headlines from CBS 17:
- Second stimulus checks: How SCOTUS battle could derail $1,200 direct payments
- Panthers place Christian McCaffrey on reserve/injured list
- Grand jury indicts 1 police officer in Breonna Taylor death
- John Lennon’s killer says he sought glory, deserved death penalty
- Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump