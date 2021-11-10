Panthers QB Sam Darnold fractures shoulder blade, expected to miss time

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 07: Kyle Van Noy #53 of the New England Patriots touches down Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The injury bug has hit Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold in recent weeks, and this time, he will likely miss multiple games with a fractured scapula, better known as the shoulder blade.

Darnold was a game-time decision to play at home in Week 9 after dealing with both a shoulder injury and being in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but he did play. However, he suffered his most recent injury during the game while playing at less than 100-percent.

Backup signal-caller P.J. Walker is in line to start, though head coach Matt Rhule did not say for how many weeks. The length of time Darnold is expected to be sidelined is currently unknown.

In relief of Darnold this season, Walker appeared in the later stages of the Panthers’ Week 7 loss against the New York Giants. He went 3-for-14 for 33 yards.

Carolina is also expected to sign QB Matt Barkley to backup Walker, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.

This season, Darnold has 1,986 yards (averaging 221 per game), seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions in nine games.