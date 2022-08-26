CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Sam Darnold, who is fighting to earn the starting job, was carted off the field with what is believed to be a high-ankle sprain in the team’s preseason home game against the Buffalo Bills, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Darnold was seen being tackled by Buffalo defensive tackle C.J. Brewer and getting his left ankle and foot rolled up on awkwardly. He came down to the turf noticeably grimacing in pain.

Darnold was acquired from the New York Jets last season and was the Panthers’ starter, but came under a starting battle after Carolina traded for Cleveland Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield on July 6.

Head coach Matt Rhule said the two would duke it out to earn the starting job and both play in the preseason finale, that is tonight. However, on Monday, he named Mayfield at least the Week 1 starter at home against the Browns.

Rhule originally said Carolina would keep three quarterbacks on the roster heading into the season, eyeing Mayfield, Darnold and rookie Matt Corral, with the likely cut of P.J. Walker.

However, Corral was announced to be done for the year after suffering a Lisfranc ligament tear to the foot.

Rapoport said Darnold will have a MRI on Saturday to determine the severity, and to confirm the injury, and if there is other damage.