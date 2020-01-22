Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey gifts Super Bowl tickets to an NC military couple

Way to go, Christian!
The Carolina Panthers Mr. Do-it-all running back gifted two Super Bowl tickets to a Marine and his wife, thanking him for his service to our country.
Though the Panthers won’t be playing when the lights come on during Super Bowl Sunday, the deed itself was good enough!
The tickets will go to Sgt Maj. Luis Leiva who is stationed at Camp Lejeune. Leiva has provided nearly 30 years of service to the United States, according to McCaffrey.
McCaffrey tweeted about the gift earlier on Wednesday.
McCaffrey teamed up with USAA and the Marine Corps Association & Foundation to award Leiva two tickets to the game in Miami.
- NC Association of Educators surveying members over potential walk-out
- 47 years after Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood president says to expect more abortion restrictions in 2020
- Police find 16-year-old boy weighing 26 pounds inside home
- ‘Just the best dog’: Terminally ill rescue dog became a police K-9 for a day
- Man given $1.2 million bond after ‘Operation Blizzard’ drug bust in Nash County
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now