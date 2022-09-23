CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey officially remains on the team’s injury report to finish out the week — but carries no injury designation into the divisional matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

McCaffrey, who has been injury riddled the previous two seasons, did not practice on Wednesday and only had a limited session on Thursday after turning up on the injury report with an ankle injury, Carolina (0-2) reported earlier this week.

Furthermore, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport later confirmed McCaffrey would be active.

“#Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, who was dealing with some ankle stiffness earlier in the week, is off the injury report and will play,” Rapoport tweeted Friday afternoon.

McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million extension to make him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, but has played just 10 of 33 possible games since signing the deal following the 2021 season due to injury.

Ahead of New Orleans (1-1) coming to town, only cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver is in real danger of missing the matchup.

Thomas-Oliver logged a limited practice Thursday before not practicing Friday. He officially carries a questionable designation.

Additionally, fellow cornerback Donte Jackson carries a questionable designation, too, but practiced in full Friday after logging two limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, New Orleans has six players with questionable designations — including two of its top offensive players.

Quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara each logged limited practices all week.

Tight end Taysom Hill, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Marcus Maye also carry questionable designations. Corner Alontae Taylor has already been ruled out.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday in Charlotte.