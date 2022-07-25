CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – It feels like just yesterday we were talking about who would go No. 6 overall to the Carolina Panthers in April’s NFL Draft, or the team’s acquisition of quarterback Baker Mayfield.

But now, the entire team — from rookies to veterans — will report to Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, for training camp on Tuesday.

Players will report in the morning between 8 and 11:30 a.m. with select players available to the media upon arrival, a Panthers news release said.

Carolina will then hold three practices, Wednesday through Friday, before “Back Together Saturday” at Gibbs Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Saturday event is free for fans and “part of the league-wide celebration of football’s return in 2022,” the Panthers official site said.

The event will also have on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew, the Mayor’s Ball Delivery and activities including face painting, food trucks and interactive games.

The Panthers will then practice Aug. 1 through 10 before the team’s annual Fan Fest on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

The practices ahead of Aug. 11 will be open to fans for free on a first-come, first-serve basis with select seating. Bank of America Stadium will then welcome fans for just $5 per ticket ahead of the 2022 preseason for more than four hours of Panther-filled fun. You can check here for all practice times.

Additionally, multiple storylines headline Carolina this training camp.

The largest? Who the team’s starting quarterback will be between newly-acquired Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

Mayfield was traded to the Panthers on July 6 after the former No. 1 overall pick and Cleveland mutually parted ways after disagreements. The Browns also pursued quarterback Deshaun Watson in the offseason despite his current legal troubles.

However, Darnold is in his second season with Carolina after being traded for last season. The former top-five pick was drafted the same year as Mayfield to the New York Jets.

Additionally, will running back Christian McCaffrey finally play a full season for the first time in three years and return to his early-NFL success?

He is one of the most talented backs in the league, operating as a pass-catching back. McCaffrey played in all 16 games his first three seasons for Carolina, posting 1,000-plus yard years in two of them, but it took him two seasons to reach double-digit games played again, total.

Finally, to round out the questions, the defense lost cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Indianapolis Colts and has a lot of draft picks from 2018 or later that will need to step up in a secondary that will need to hold offenses to help a questionable offense of its own.