Panthers rule quarterback Cam Newton out for Sunday

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) receives attention on the sideline after an injury in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Panthers will be without star quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, according to head coach Ron Rivera.

Backup Kyle Allen is set to get the start with rookie Will Grier serving as his backup.

Leading up to the Panthers matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Newton had been hampered by a foot injury he suffered in the preseason. The injury kept him out of practice for most of the week.

It's official. Cam Newton ruled out Sunday. Kyle Allen will start for the #Panthers @WNCN — Alyssa Rae (@AlyssaRaeTV) September 20, 2019

On Thursday, Rivera became annoyed with questions surrounding the quarterback’s game status, so much that he walked out of the press conference.

Allen will get to face off against former college teammate Kyler Murray on Sunday. The two battled it out for the starting job at Texas A&M once upon a time.

The Panthers travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. EST.

