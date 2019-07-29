Panthers safety Reid will continue to kneel during anthem

PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 08: Eric Reid #25 of the Carolina Panthers kneels during the National Anthem before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 8, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WNCN) — Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid says he will continue to bring awareness to police brutality and injustice by kneeling during the National Anthem.

Reid began kneeling with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016. The two later sued the NFL in a collusion case, saying they weren’t signed by teams due to their stance on the anthem.

That case was settled earlier this year.

GLENDALE, AZ – NOVEMBER 13: Free safety Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7 kneel during the national anthem before the start of the NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Reid, who tallied 71 total tackles and one interception in 13 games last season, told Sports Illustrated that he hasn’t seen much change in the United States and that it is getting worse for African-Americans.

“It feels like we’re going backwards,” Reid said. “You’d like to think we’re past certain things, the way we treat people. I thought we were at a time where you love your neighbor as yourself. But as I’ve studied history — it hasn’t repeated itself necessarily, but it’s dressed a little different and is acting the same.”

The aforementioned Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned. It is unclear if Reid’s teammates will join him in kneeling.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now