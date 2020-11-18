CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers said that running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is trying to snap a five-game losing streak.
The team announced the news on its website Wednesday.
It will be the second straight game McCaffrey has missed because of a shoulder injury and the eighth game he’s missed overall this season.
The 2019 All-Pro injured his shoulder in Carolina’s Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after being tackled late in the fourth quarter.
McCaffrey has been effective when he’s played, averaging 124.7 yards from scrimmage and scoring six touchdowns.
Mike Davis would get the start for McCaffrey. Davis has totaled 675 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in 2020, but hasn’t been as effective in his past four starts for the Panthers.
Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had a protective red jersey on at practice Wednesday after injuring his knee on Sunday in Carolina’s 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers and his status for the game remains unclear. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he was expecting Bridgewater would practice and play this week against the Lions.
- Panthers say McCaffrey not expected to play against Lions
- Man already in prison charged in 2011 Fayetteville rape case
- NC expanding pre-Thanksgiving COVID-19 testing
- Acting defense secretary expresses support for troop withdrawal in visit to Fort Bragg
- Police seek third suspect in 15-year-old’s shooting death in Wilmington
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now