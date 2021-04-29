Panthers select CB Horn with No. 8 pick in the NFL draft

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 19: Jaycee Horn #1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks goes after a pass against C.J. McWilliams #12 of the Florida Gators during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers selected cornerback Jaycee Horn from South Carolina with the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

The Panthers passed on quarterback Justin Fields to help upgrade their defense.

Horn was the first defensive player selected. Carolina spent all seven picks on defensive players last year.

Horn appeared in 30 games for the Gamecocks and had 101 tackles and two interceptions. He fills a need for the Panthers, who struggled in pass defense a year ago.

