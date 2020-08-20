Panthers sign ‘Hard Knocks’ Andrew Vollert to roster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers signed tight end Andrew Vollert and wide receivers Tommylee Lewis and Marken Michel on Sunday.
Vollert earned national attention when he was shown on “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” telling Chargers coach Anthony Lynn to his face “you’ve got to be (expletive) kidding me” after learning he was being released on Aug. 1.
The undrafted 25-year-old tight end suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 preseason and was placed on injured reserve by the Chargers and was hoping to battle back and make the roster this season.
