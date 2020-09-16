Panthers Spanish-language broadcaster takes heat over Trump-related tweet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This football season has been full of adjustments and change for fans, and the Panthers are in for another one. The whole situation all boils down to possible censorship on social media.

For the past 10 years, Luis Moreno Jr. has been a familiar voice, serving as the announcer with Panthers Spanish radio – but at the start of this very different NFL season – his voice is nowhere to be heard.

Moreno says he’s saddened his talents have to be benched during this time, but he won’t change his thoughts and beliefs for anyone.

“The complaint arrived in April, when I retweeted, and to be honest I don’t remember exactly what it was, it was maybe a MAGA tag or meme, or some type of positive pro-Trump image,” Moreno said.

Moreno says he’s never been the political type on social media until the pandemic.

He started becoming more interested in President Trump’s philosophies, but he didn’t think it would affect his professional career since he posted on his personal social media, and he wasn’t under a new contract for the 2020-2021 football season.

“I’ll put my resume on the booth, regarding football analysis against anybody speaking Spanish, because I’m one of the best. So I felt very disappointed that there was many people that had judged me for what they had known me, what they had seen on TV, on radio, on social media, and was completely wiped out in the matter of a few seconds.”

Moreno has yet to sit down with Panthers administrators. He says he wasn’t fired, but he did take a step back until things could get worked out.

“I’m willing to sacrifice my reputation because everything that I stand for, I believe in, and do with a good intention. I believe in God. I believe that everything that I’m doing now has a bigger purpose, and I don’t expect everyone to agree with me,” he said.

Moreno says he will miss making more memories with the Panthers this season. FOX 46 reached out to the team to get their side of the story, but they declined to comment.

