Panthers suspend in-person team activities Wednesday after Falcons player placed on COVID-19 list

Carolina Panthers

by: WJZY

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The Carolina Panthers suspended practice Wednesday and will not meet in person after an Atlanta Falcons player was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Panthers faced the Falcons in Atlanta last Sunday, coming away victorious and winning their third-straight game.

According to the Panthers, Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

No Carolina players were placed on the list as of Wednesday morning, but the organization entered the NFL’s intensive protocol as a precautionary measure.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Sports Headlines

More Sports
Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories