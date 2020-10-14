Panthers suspend in-person team activities Wednesday after Falcons player placed on COVID-19 list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The Carolina Panthers suspended practice Wednesday and will not meet in person after an Atlanta Falcons player was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Panthers faced the Falcons in Atlanta last Sunday, coming away victorious and winning their third-straight game.
According to the Panthers, Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
No Carolina players were placed on the list as of Wednesday morning, but the organization entered the NFL’s intensive protocol as a precautionary measure.
